Best Dressed Stars at BET Awards 2018: Janelle Monae, Ne-Yo and More

It's a celebration!

Based on the red carpet alone, the BET Awards 2018 show is going to be a good time. Celebrities, from pop culture icons like Ne-Yo to everyone's favorite reality TV stars, are making a real effort to reveal their personal style through designer wears. That's what distinguishes this red carpet from the rest. The star-studded event celebrates African-American culture, and thus provides a unique opportunity for attendees to share that part of themselves through fashion.

Head wraps, bright colors, designer streetwear, African prints—the celebration of individualism and culture is real.

Case in point: Janelle Monáe. The Dirty Computer singer wore a Nicolas Jebran rainbow-toned gown in celebration of Pride Month—a perfect example of the power of fashion as a means of self-expression.