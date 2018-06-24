Ben Affleck Has Double Date With Lindsay Shookus and Her Parents

Time to meet the parents!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus had a double date with her parents, Christine and Robert, on Saturday night—and things appeared to go swimmingly!

The 45-year-old superstar and the Saturday Night Live dined out at French-Asian restaurant Cassia in Santa Monica, Calif.

For the outing, Lindsay donned a peach sweater and nude suede bomber jacket. Her beau opted for a Gucci leather bomber jacket and jeans.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Lindsay sipped on a glass of wine during the intimate dinner. The group of four were photographed laughing and enjoying their meal together.

A source tells E! News that Ben, Lindsay, her parents and her 5-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to producer Kevin Miller are all staying at the movie star's new home in the Pacific Palisades and that the group went on a hike together on Sunday.