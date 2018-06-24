Prince Harry Visits Africa Without Meghan Markle for Solo Charity Trip

He's on the move!

A little over a month after his headline-making wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has set out for a "private visit" Pitseng, Lesotho, which is located in South Africa.

The red-headed royal is visiting the opening of a new dining hall at the Phelisanong Children’s Centres on behalf of the Sentebale charity which he co-founded with his friend Prince Seeiso in 2006.

A spokeswoman for Harry's charity Sentebale, which means "forget me not" told several outlets, "The Duke was on a private visit to see the work of Sentebale at a camp for vulnerable children and young people, as well as other projects funded by the charity. During his private working visit to Sentebale in Lesotho, the Duke visited one of Sentebale's community-led partners for the opening of a new dining hall." The spokeswoman continued, "This was funded by the charity and will provide a space for children to eat together and have an indoor space to play."

The charity's website explains, "Sentebale supports the mental health and well-being of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Our programmes of education and care provide the tools and knowledge this vulnerable generation need to live long, happy, healthy lives in future [sic]."