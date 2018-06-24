Prince William Visits Tech Lab in Jordan and Expresses Hope for His Kids to Learn to Code

Prince William arrived on Sunday in Jordan to begin an official five-day visit to the Middle East, and while he traveled without wife Kate Middleton and their three children, they were firmly on his mind.

In Amman, where Kate used to live, the prince was hosted by Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan. He visited the TechWorks Fabrication Lab, one of several technology labs set up by the Jordanian leader's foundation and co-funded by the European Union.

When William was shown a robotic arm drawing beautiful patterns, he told students, "This will be good for my children to start learning a bit of coding. It has to be helpful."

He and the Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 2-month-old son Prince Louis.

Later in the day, the two princes watched England beat Panama 6-1 in a 2018 World Cup match, which the Jordanian prince had recorded. William, president of Britain's Football Association and a supporter of the Aston Villa football club, was given some presents: A wooden shield and a model of a gas tank of a Ducati motorbike, both decorated with the Aston Villa crest.