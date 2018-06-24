World's Ugliest Dog 2018 Is English Bulldog Zsa Zsa

What a good girl!

Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog, won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest on Saturday at the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center in Petaluma, California.

The dog, whose tongue hangs down from her mouth almost to the ground, beat 13 other pooches at the completion. Zsa Zsa had spent five years in one of the state of Missouri's numerous puppy mills before the group Underdog Rescue purchased her at a dog auction. A Minnesota woman named Megan Brainard adopted Zsa Zsa four years ago and named her after Hollywood glamour star Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died in 2016 at age 99.

Competitors included a Chinese Crested-Dachshund mix and a Chihuahua.