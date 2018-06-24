TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best International Show and Star

This is it, guys. The final category.

For the last poll in the TV Scoop Awards, we're going international. Inspired by the couple from Turkey's Wounded Love taking home the win in our top couples tournament earlier this year, we're honoring your favorite TV shows around the globe.

While there's only one poll for international star, we will name the top man and top woman as the winners, so vote your little hearts out.

We also had to have a few rules here since many American shows could be considered international, so we went with shows that fit any (not necessarily all) of these criteria:

-the show is not in English

-the show is primarily filmed not in the US or Canada (unless it's a Canadian show)

-the show is not an American production and/or doesn't air on an American channel