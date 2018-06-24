Selena Gomez Meets Fans at Children's Hospital of Orange County Prom

Surprise!

Selena Gomez spent part of her Saturday making a special guest appearance at Children's Hospital Orange County's oncology prom event, marking her first celebrity appearance in more than a month. Other celebs also attended the annual event—Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew, James Pickens Jr., Caterina Scorsone and Kevin McKidd, as wells as Jack Black.

Gomez, who wore a black and white polka-dot retro-style button-down dress, and the other stars posed for many photos with fans at the prom, which supports teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment as well as post-treatment survivors. The prom's theme this year was "Around the World in One Night."