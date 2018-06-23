Janet Jackson Thanks ''Incredible Father'' Joe Jackson After Terminal Cancer Report

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 9:02 PM

Janet Jackson, 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, Stage

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Janet Jackson's got nothing but love for her father Joe Jackson...

While accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards' first-ever Impact Award on Friday night, Janet praised her 89-year-old father and the music manager's influence on her meteoric and legendary career. The kind words come just one day after TMZ reported that the father of 11 has been hospitalized with terminal cancer.

Janet began the acceptance speech, "It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life."

"My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can," the 52-year-old superstar continued. 

"My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug."

The hit-maker was presented the Impact Award, which has been  by and Disney star Raven-Symoné, who referred to the chart-topping songstress and Michael Jackson's little sister as a "goddess."

Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth and More Stars

On Friday, TMZ reported that Joe's famous family members have been "flocking" to his bedside to be by the patriarch, who has reportedly been "battling the illness for some time."

The outlet also reports that sources saidKatherine Jackson has been at his bedside. Sources also added that the cancer is indeed terminal and at the end stages.

