Joanna Gaines Shares First Photo of Newborn Son and Reveals His Name

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 7:30 PM

The Gaines crew just added a Crew!

Hours after her husband Chip Gaines announced that they'd welcomed the couple's fifth childJoanna Gaines took to Instagram to give the world a first peek at their son, whom she just revealed is named Crew Gaines.

Along with the sweet images of the Fixer Upper star and her newborn in the hospital, the mom of five wrote, "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

Earlier in the day, Chip told the world (via Instagram, of course!) that his wife had given birth and also gave a hint to fans about the baby boy's name.

"And then there were 5," he tweeted. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

The Fixer Upper stars had announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 5. Chip revealed in March that Joanna was pregnant with a boy. She has said her pregnancy was not planned.

Chip and Joanna celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last month.

