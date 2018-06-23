Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Miles With His Great Grandmother

It's all about the generations!

Chrissy Teigen made sure to get in some family time, bringing her newborn son, Miles Stephens, to hang with husband John Legend's paternal grandmother Marjorie Stephens and a smiling family member named Dede.

On Saturday, the social media star posted a photo of the newborn being held by his great grandmother and she wrote, "Miles with Dede and Granny!"

The little guy was outfitted in striped ensemble with cozy socks.

Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 16.

On May 20, the social media star posted the first pic of her cuddly son and shared his name with the world. The mom of two wrote, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Their newborn son joins the couple's two-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens.