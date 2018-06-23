Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Think pink!

Chanel Iman took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she and her new hubby Sterling Shepard were expecting a baby girl. This is the couple's first child.

The supermodel, who wed the footballer in March, posted a photo of the duo on Instagram lovingly sitting atop a pink and gold couch on a lawn with the caption, "It's a GIRL." The image also had a series of joyful emojis in celebration of their little lady.

Following the big reveal, Chanel and Sterling then enjoyed a baby shower with their friends and family in Oklahoma, where Sterling is from. For the baby bash, the model donned an off-the-shoulder frock and lace-up sandals.

Guests enjoyed an array of pink cakes and desserts and sat atop plush pink furniture. The party was decorated with heaps of pink roses, all in celebration of the baby girl-to-be.