Luis D. Ortiz Opens Up About His Struggle With Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

He added, "My point is: This sh-t is real and it’s happening to so many people. Regardless of who they are and what they have or haven’t accomplished. We constantly feel the need of showing that everything is ok when it really isn’t and that needs to stop. Our internal battle makes us stronger, yes. But we need to win them first. And sometimes, most times, we can’t win them on our own.

The post went on, "With that said, don’t be afraid of your truth. Be proud of it. Share it if you believe will help you understand it better. It’s the only way you will genuinely evolve. And for those of you with friends or close ones who you see are not being themselves, do not abandon them. Remind them of who they are. Remind them that you’re there for them. Remind them that you love them. They don’t need to be at their lowest to be positively affected by it."

Continuing, he wrote, "Let’s make it cool and sexy to create forward while sharing our truth along the way. Let’s learn to love everyone’s unique truth and perhaps that will elevate our levels of compassion and empathy which will better us as people and our world. We are all amazing. Don’t forget that."

He concluded the intimate post, "With love, Luis."