Catfish to Resume Filming After Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found Not Credible, MTV Says

MTV says it will resume production on its hit show Catfish after an investigation found sexual misconduct claims against its host and executive producer Nev Schulman to be not credible.

In May, the cable network announced it had temporarily suspended production of the series to investigate the claims, which the star has denied. Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the fourth season of Catfish in 2015, had said in a YouTube video in May that the "main person" on Catfish, repeatedly questioned her sexuality and alluded that she should have sex with him.

"Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and [the show's third party production company] Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator," an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to E! News on Saturday. "The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit. Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment."