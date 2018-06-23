Lena Dunham and Ex Jack Antonoff Get Cozy in Photo: "Best Friends 4ever"

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff remain friendly exes, six months after their split.

The 32-year-old Girls creator and star and the 34-year-old Bleachers singer and fun. guitarist broke up December 2017 after five years together.

On Friday night, Dunham posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her cozying up to Antonoff, writing, "Best friends 4ever."

The two had shared flirty messages on Instagram last week. Antonoff commented on one of Dunham's photos, which shows her with one of her cats.

"Why are you awake?" he wrote.

"Cuz it's the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes," Dunham replied.