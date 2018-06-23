Lena Dunham and Ex Jack Antonoff Get Cozy in Photo: "Best Friends 4ever"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Instagram

Instagram

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff remain friendly exes, six months after their split.

The 32-year-old Girls creator and star and the 34-year-old Bleachers singer and fun. guitarist broke up December 2017 after five years together.

On Friday night, Dunham posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her cozying up to Antonoff, writing, "Best friends 4ever."

The two had shared flirty messages on Instagram last week. Antonoff commented on one of Dunham's photos, which shows her with one of her cats.

"Why are you awake?" he wrote.

"Cuz it's the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes," Dunham replied. 

Photos

Lena Dunham's Red Carpet Style

A source had told E! News this past January that the pair's breakup was mutual.

"Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was," the source said. "They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."

After their split, Antonoff was linked to singer Lorde, who shut down dating rumors in February, and later, to model Carlotta Kohl.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Premiere: Who Can Actually Dance?

Sam Smith, Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith Says His Breakup From Brandon Flynn Is ''Still Quite Raw''

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Completes 30 Days in Rehab: Why He’s “Committed” to Staying Longer

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and His Daughter Have Daily Dance-Offs

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad Opens a New Store and Shares 3 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster

Kate Hudson Celebrates Baby Shower: Look Back at Her Third Pregnancy Journey

ESC: Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reveals His Super Affordable Acne Solution

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.