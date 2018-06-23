Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Santiago Cheers on Team Mexico During World Cup

Goooooooooooooooooal!

Days after welcoming her first child, son Santiago Enrique Bastón, Eva Longoria dressed her newborn boy up to cheer on team Mexico in the World Cup match between South Korea. Luckily for the superfans, Mexico won the game with a score of 2 to 1.

On Saturday, the actress posted an Instagram photo of the sweet baby, clad in a Mexico jersey and nuzzled up to a man that appears to be Jose Bastón, who is rocking a matching Mexico jersey. "Santi" is written on the back of the wee one's jersey.

Along with the too-cute pic, the new mom wrote, "Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup."