Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Santiago Cheers on Team Mexico During World Cup

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 2:33 PM
Goooooooooooooooooal!
Days after welcoming her first child, son Santiago Enrique Bastón, Eva Longoria dressed her newborn boy up to cheer on team Mexico in the World Cup match between South Korea. Luckily for the superfans, Mexico won the game with a score of 2 to 1.
On Saturday, the actress posted an Instagram photo of the sweet baby, clad in a Mexico jersey and nuzzled up to a man that appears to be Jose Bastón, who is rocking a matching Mexico jersey. "Santi" is written on the back of the wee one's jersey.
Along with the too-cute pic, the new mom wrote, "Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup."
Just yesterday, Longoria shared another adorable pic of her pup Popeye, as he got ready to welcome home the newborn.
The former Desperate Housewives star wrote, "Big brother Popeye can’t wait to meet his little brother Santiago! We keep sending Santiago’s hospital blankets home for him to get used to. And Popeye has taken them to his bed! Too cute! #BabyBaston #CantWaitToMeetYouPopeye."
On Tuesday, the actress and her husband welcomed the baby boy on Tuesday, June 19, according to HOLA! USA.
The little guy weighed six pounds and 13 ounces. The proud parents shared a picture of their first child together with the publication.
"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," they told HOLA! USA.
Longoria's road to motherhood was filled with many joyous moments, including too many red carpets to count, a celeb-studded baby shower and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The Telenovela alum, 43, first confirmed her pregnancy last December and days later debuted her growing baby bump in Miami Beach.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?