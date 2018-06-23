Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss While Swimming in Sea Near Capri

PDA alert!

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed making out while swimming in the ocean off the coast of the Italian island of Capri. The two also spent time in the crystal blue waters inside caves and sunbathed together as they went boating. Kourtney wore a light orange high waist orange Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve bikini. Younes wore black swimming trunks.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 25-year-old boyfriend stayed at a penthouse suite at the beachfront Capri Palace hotel during their visit to the island. Rates for their type of room start at $4,800 a night.

Younes shared a video on Instagram Stories of her lounging by their private pool.