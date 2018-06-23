Sarah Hyland Returns Home From Hospital While Wells Adams Shows Support From Afar

Sarah Hyland is back home and on the mend after her recent health scare.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star shocked fans on Thursday night when she posted on Instagram Stories a selfie showing her sporting a swollen face in a hospital room. She said she was admitted on Monday and was "torn from work against my will." She did not reveal her ailment. In 2012, Hyland revealed she underwent a kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia. In 2017, she said her face is swollen from life-saving medication, noting the popular steroid Prednisone.

"Sarah had a scare and was hospitalized," a source told People on Saturday. "It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home."

The actress is currently missing her boyfriend, former Bachelorette star Wells Adams, who recently flew to Mexico to film Bachelor in Paradise season five. The two went public with their relationship late last year.