Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Married

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 10:05 AM

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding isn't coming—it's officially here!

The Game of Thrones actor, who plays Jon Snow, and his former co-star, who played his Wildling lover Ygritte, tied the knot on Saturday in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to reports. Leslie, who has been with Harington for four years, is a descendant of King Charles II and the 12th-century castle, which is now a popular wedding venue and private hotel, has been owned by her family for the past 900 years.

The bride wore a long sleeve ivory lace wedding dress, a white flower crown and cathedral veil and carried a bouquet of white roses. Her father Sebastian Leslie, an Aberdeenshire councilor and the chief of the ancient Leslie Clan, dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt, escorted her. Harington wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants.

Guests cheered and tossed confetti on the happy couple as they made their way back up the aisle and drove off in a Land Rover adorned with "Just Married" signs en route to a reception on the castle grounds.

"We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today," Leslie's father Sebastian Leslie told reporters before the ceremony. "It's an absolutely lovely day for us."

Family and friends attended the private ceremony, including Game of Thrones stars and other celebs.

While the couple has kept their off-screen romance on the private side, news of their wedding date and engagement were first revealed through local media.

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Splash News

Rewind to September 2017 when the couple's official announcement was made in The London Times. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

BBC News would later report that, "A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire" confirming their wedding was scheduled for this weekend.

Although the twosome didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until the Olivier Awards in April 2016, both Kit and Rose have expressed their love for each other at special times in their relationship.

When recalling their love story, Kit couldn't help but look back at shooting season two in Iceland with his special co-star.

Rose Leslie, Jon Snow, Game of Thrones, GIF

HBO

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he shared with Vogue Italia. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."

And when speaking to The Telegraph, Rose couldn't help but admit that she was "very happy" in her relationship.

"He's not a confrontational person so we don't ever blow off steam," she shared. "[He's] a great man. I'm very proud of him."

Congratulations to the couple on their special day.

