Game of Thrones Stars Unite at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 9:48 AM

It's a Game of Thrones wedding!

On Saturday, Sophie Turner, Maisie WilliamsPeter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke all attended co-star Kit Harrington's wedding to Rose Leslie, who played his character Jon Snow's lover Ygritte on the hit HBO show.

Turner and Williams, who plays sisters Sansa Stark and Arya Stark and are BFFs in real life, showed up in black and red outfits; Turner wore a red blazer dress over a black top, black thigh-high boots and a black and white checkered handbag, and also sported red sunglasses on her head. Williams wore a short sleeve black pantsuit with red and white striped trimming and red patented peeptoe pumps, as well as glasses, and carried a striped Kate Spade crab purse.

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, walked in with Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen. She wore a dusty pink leaf-printed dress and long pink jacket.

The couple wed at a church near Leslie's family's Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The bride wore a stunning ivory lace wedding dress and was escorted by her father, who wore a traditional Scottish kilt. Harington wore a mismatched three-piece suit.

