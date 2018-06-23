Rose Leslie Wears Stunning Lace Dress to Her and Kit Harington's Wedding

Here comes the bride!

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot near her family's Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Saturday. The bride, who played his character Jon Snow's lover Ygritte on the HBO show, wore a long sleeve stunning ivory lace wedding dress with floral appliques, a white flower crown and cathedral veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.

She was all smiles as she arrived at the venue with her father Sebastian Leslie, an Aberdeenshire councilor and the chief of the ancient Leslie Clan, who dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt.

Harington wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants. He was spotted adjusting his vest and looking nervous as he walked in.