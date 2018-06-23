Rose Leslie Wears Stunning Lace Dress to Her and Kit Harington's Wedding

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding

Splash News

Here comes the bride!

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot near her family's Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Saturday. The bride, who played his character Jon Snow's lover Ygritte on the HBO show, wore a long sleeve stunning ivory lace wedding dress with floral appliques, a white flower crown and cathedral veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.

She was all smiles as she arrived at the venue with her father Sebastian Leslie, an Aberdeenshire councilor and the chief of the ancient Leslie Clan, who dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt.

Harington wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants. He was spotted adjusting his vest and looking nervous as he walked in.

Photos

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie: Romance Rewind

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding

Splash News

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding, Marcus Mumford, Nick Mumford

Splash News

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding, Malin Akerman

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The two wed in front of family and friends, including Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie TurnerMaisie WilliamsPeter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke.

Other guests spotted at the castle included Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons and his brother Jason Mumford and actress Malin Ackerman.

Leslie and Harington have been dating on and off since 2012. A source had told E! News in January 2016 that the two had rekindled their romance.

In September 2017, they announced in the London Times that they were engaged.

