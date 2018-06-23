Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby No. 5

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Gaines family has expanded!

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines announced on Saturday that his wife and co-star Joanna Gaines gave birth to their fifth child.

"And then there were 5," he tweeted. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

The Fixer Upper stars had announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 5. Chip revealed in March that Joanna was pregnant with a boy. She has said her pregnancy was not planned.

Chip and Joanna, who last month celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, have not revealed the name of their fifth child and third son.

Photos

Joanna Gaines' Quotes on Love, Life & Family

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Instagram

HGTV/Instagram

Joanna Gaines

Magnolia

Chip and Joanna's new addition joins big siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.

"The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother," Joanna wrote on her company Magnolia's blog in April. "Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fixer Upper , Joanna Gaines , Chip Gaines , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Why Jennifer Love Hewitt Left Hollywood—and Why She’s Now Coming Back

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, Big Brother, Pregnant

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Their First Child Together

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina

Aaron Carter Professes Love for New Girlfriend Lina Valentina on Instagram

Manifest

Don't Worry, NBC's Manifest Already Has a Mystery "End Game"

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Hints She Won't Be Touring for a ''Long Time''

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek: Why Is Beth Swearing on Oprah Winfrey?

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke

Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Engaged

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.