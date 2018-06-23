Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby No. 5

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 7:10 AM
The Gaines family has expanded!
Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines announced on Saturday that his wife and co-star Joanna Gaines gave birth to their fifth child.
"And then there were 5," he tweeted. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."
The Fixer Upper stars had announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 5. Chip revealed in March that Joanna was pregnant with a boy. She has said her pregnancy was not planned.
Chip and Joanna, who last month celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, have not revealed the name of their fifth child and third son.
HGTV/Instagram
Magnolia
Chip and Joanna's new addition joins big siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.
"The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother," Joanna wrote on her company Magnolia's blog in April. "Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."
