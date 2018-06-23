Saturday Savings: Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Open-Toe Booties Are $20

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin

Krystine Couch / Instagram

It's the most dramatic...price cut yet! 

On this season of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin kicked off her romance with a pair of boots that everyone needs for summer. The Minnesota native, with a little help from stylist Krystine Couch, wore taupe, open-toe booties with a 4.5 inch heel, paired with a LoveShackFancy tiered dress and Iro Paris off-white jacket for the season premiere—the perfect look for a summer date.

The best part: The sultry version of the traditional boot is only $20. The Paloma Open Toe Heeled Sandals are available on Shoedazzle, a fashion subscription service that Kim Kardashian brought to our attention years ago. The brand allows you to purchase the shoes with or without a subscription. However, if you do become a VIP member, which will cost you $39.95 a month (unless you decide to skip a month), you'll only pay $20 for the shoes. If not, they'll cost $59.95.

Celebrity-Inspired Sandal Trends for Summer 2018

Falling in love with reduced prices? It doesn't stop there. Check out brown peep-toe heels on sale below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings

Shoedazzle

Becca's exact shoes: Paloma Open Toe Heeled Sandal, Was $60, Now $20 (With Membership)

ESC: Saturday Savings

Lucky Brand

Lakmeh Open-Toe Bootie, Was $129, Now $65

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tory Burch

Ashton Bootie, Was $279, Now $209

ESC: Saturday Savings

Forever 21

Faux Suede Cutout Ankle Boots, Was $33, Now $23

ESC: Saturday Savings

BC Footwear

Carefree Peep Toe Bootie, Was $95, Now $48

ESC: Saturday Savings

Neiman Marcus

Ellen Suede Self-Tie Bootie, Was $129, Now $46

ESC: Saturday Savings

Via Spiga

Ida Ope Toe Slingback Booties, Was $250, Now $123

ESC: Saturday Savings

See by Chloé

Selma Leather Lace-Up Booties, Was $395, Now $207

