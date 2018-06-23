16 Cute Hats That Should Be In Your Summer Wardrobe

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Summer Hats

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Just like you, we love summer. Warmer weather, more time off and let's not forget about the new clothes.

Really, what's not to love? But back to those summer outfits. For the most part, they're pretty easy to throw together: denim shorts and a cute crop top—done. But, wait! You're missing one crucial finishing touch: a statement hat.

Not only will it protect your delicate skin from the rays of the sun, it will also fully complete any summer outfit. Here you go: 16 must-haves you can swap in and out of your wardrobe as needed!

Patch Cap

BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Sylas Hat, $30

Strappy Tie Hat

BUY IT: Brixton Jaya Hat, $48

Straw Newsboy Cap

BUY IT: Brixton Kayla Straw Hat, $64

Adios Visor

BUY IT: Brixton Bondi Palm Visor, $58 

Work It Baseball Cap

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Work It Baseball Cap, $68

Wide Brim Straw Hat

BUY IT: Madewell Wide Brim Straw Hat, $48

Rope Detail Floppy Hat

BUY IT: Florabella Lami Hat, $92

Silk Visor

BUY IT: Don Paris Visor, $85

Sailor Cap

BUY IT: Don Paris Sailor Cap, $190

Ribbon Brim Hat

BUY IT: Janessa Leone Willow Hat, $310

USA Cap

BUY IT: Steve Madden USA Baseball Cap, $20

Panama Hat

BUY IT: Hat Attack Panama Continental Hat, $128

Straw Boater Hat

BUY IT: Janessa Leone Mason Straw Hat, $205

Striped Cap

BUY IT: Rag & Bone Marilyn Baseball Cap, $125

Vegas Visor

BUY IT: Cara Vegas Visor, $19

Denim Baseball Cap

BUY IT: Madewell Denim Baseball Cap, $30

Hats off to summer style.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

