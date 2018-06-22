Tristan Thompson Shares First Photo of His Kids Prince and True Thompson Together

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about a cute sibling moment!

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson posted an adorable Instagram series Friday afternoon of himself and his two kids—18-month-old Prince Thompson and two-month-old True Thompson. The proud dad captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

They mark the first pictures Tristan has shared of his newborn daughter.

In the first picture of two, his two kids are holding hands as he protectively holds them both. The second shot shows Polaroid images of his son giving kisses to his sister.

As many fans know, Prince is the son of Tristan and former girlfriend Jordan Craig, while True is his child with current love Khloe Kardashian.

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

This isn't the first time the athlete showed that he's a proud dad. Just this past Monday, Tristan shared his love for his little ones by posting a shot of the two necklaces he wears—gold chains with his kids' names of them.

Tristan captioned the shot, "My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!"

The basketball star seems to be enjoying quality time with his kids after returning to Los Angeles with Kardashian. The couple has been in Cleveland since True's birth in April, but the duo decided to come home to Khloe's native Calabasas for the summer.

Hopefully, more cute pics of the family are to come.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Babies , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Natalia Dyer

6 Sunscreens That Celeb Makeup Artists Love to Layer With Makeup

NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes

Here's Proof That NeNe Leakes and Husband Gregg's Bond Is Stronger Than Ever

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a Date Night in India

Shopping: Summer Pants

15 Breezy Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skin-Care Pro Reveals How to Care for Your Bikini Line

ESC: Kim Kardashian

The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing

Meghan Trainor, 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth and More Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.