How Khloe Kardashian Found True Happiness in Her Stormiest Year Yet

The couple enjoyed their summer together and then in the fall, rumors started to surface that the duo was expecting their first child together.

But, the Good American designer and the Cleveland Cavaliers star didn't immediately address the baby news. After dropping some subtle hints over the next few months, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram just before Christmas.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Khloe wrote alongside a photo of her and Tristan holding her baby hump. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

"Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!" Khloe continued. "Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"