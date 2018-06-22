Here's Proof That NeNe Leakes and Husband Gregg's Bond Is Stronger Than Ever

No battle is too big for NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes to overcome.

Earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star dropped some unexpected news on Instagram. As it turns out, her husband is currently battling cancer.

"Our New Normal and the fight begins #f--kcancer," NeNe wrote on Instagram while visiting the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Since then, the pair has been keeping fans updated on their journey to getting Gregg healthy again.

And as the couple celebrates the five-year anniversary of their second wedding that was documented on Bravo's I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, the pair remains more united than ever before.