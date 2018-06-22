15 Breezy Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 3:06 PM
Oh you think pants are too hot for summer, do you? Wrong!
Let us elaborate: While your normal skinny jeans might be a smidge too tight for those sweltering days, there are other options. Enter: the breezy pant (a.k.a. your perfect summer companion). Not only are these wide-leg options so insanely comfortable, they're also figure flattering. And the fact that they come in tons of fun patterns and crops is just an added bonus.
Summer just got a whole lot cooler—literally.
BUY IT: Azulu Palmera Pant, $213
BUY IT: Mara Hoffman Sasha Pant, $225
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Light Pink Multi Thick Strip Wide Leg Trousers, $30
BUY IT: Amuse Society Even Tides Pants, $62
BUY IT: Tome Crepe Wide-Leg Pants, $340
BUY IT: Bella Dahl Easy Pull On Wide Leg Pant, $128
BUY IT: Solid & Striped Embroidered Striped Cotton-Voile Wide-Leg Pants, $58
BUY IT: Dodo Bar Or Kika Pants, $228
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Multi Mixed Print Tropical High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers, $38
BUY IT: Joie Erlette Linen Tie Cuff Crop Pants, $228
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Diya Blue Stripe Casual Trousers, $30
BUY IT: All Things Mochi Andrea Embroidered Wide Leg Pants, $300
BUY IT: Milly Hayden Belted Wide Leg Italian Linen Pants, $350
BUY IT: Faithful the Brand Como Wide Leg Crop Linen Pants, $189
BUY IT: Caslon Drawstring Linen Pants, $59
Looking cool girl (in both ways)!
