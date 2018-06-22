15 Breezy Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 3:06 PM

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Oh you think pants are too hot for summer, do you? Wrong!

Let us elaborate: While your normal skinny jeans might be a smidge too tight for those sweltering days, there are other options. Enter: the breezy pant (a.k.a. your perfect summer companion). Not only are these wide-leg options so insanely comfortable, they're also figure flattering. And the fact that they come in tons of fun patterns and crops is just an added bonus.

Summer just got a whole lot cooler—literally.

Pineapple Pants

BUY IT: Azulu Palmera Pant, $213 

Bright Green Crops

BUY IT: Mara Hoffman Sasha Pant, $225

Thick Strip Wide Legs

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Light Pink Multi Thick Strip Wide Leg Trousers, $30

Tie Waist Pants

BUY IT: Amuse Society Even Tides Pants, $62

Orange Wide Legs

BUY IT: Tome Crepe Wide-Leg Pants, $340

Sage Green Pants

BUY IT: Bella Dahl Easy Pull On Wide Leg Pant, $128

Cotton Wide Legs

BUY IT: Solid & Striped Embroidered Striped Cotton-Voile Wide-Leg Pants, $58

Embellished Pants

BUY IT: Dodo Bar Or Kika Pants, $228

Mixed Print Tropical Pants

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Multi Mixed Print Tropical High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers, $38

Tie Cuffs

BUY IT: Joie Erlette Linen Tie Cuff Crop Pants, $228

Blue Stripes

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Diya Blue Stripe Casual Trousers, $30

Embroidered Wide Legs

BUY IT: All Things Mochi Andrea Embroidered Wide Leg Pants, $300

Pink Linen Pants

BUY IT: Milly Hayden Belted Wide Leg Italian Linen Pants, $350

Wide Leg Crops

BUY IT: Faithful the Brand Como Wide Leg Crop Linen Pants, $189

Drawstring Linen Pants

BUY IT: Caslon Drawstring Linen Pants, $59

Looking cool girl (in both ways)!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

