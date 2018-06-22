15 Breezy Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

Oh you think pants are too hot for summer, do you? Wrong!

Let us elaborate: While your normal skinny jeans might be a smidge too tight for those sweltering days, there are other options. Enter: the breezy pant (a.k.a. your perfect summer companion). Not only are these wide-leg options so insanely comfortable, they're also figure flattering. And the fact that they come in tons of fun patterns and crops is just an added bonus.

Summer just got a whole lot cooler—literally.