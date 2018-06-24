Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: Relive Their Cutest Moments

One year of married bliss!

Sportscaster Erin Andrews and her husband Jarret Stoll are celebrating their one-year marriage anniversary today.

The pair met in 2012 after being introduced by mutual friend Michael Strahan and have been going strong ever since. Their relationship has endured career changes as well as Erin's cervical cancer diagnosis in 2016. Their trials and tribulations, however, have only made their bond stronger.

After the two-time Stanley Cup winner proposed at Walt Disney World in 2016, the couple married on Jun. 24, 2017, Jarret's birthday, in Big Sky, Montana. Since then, the sports lovers have been enjoying married life with plenty of traveling, laughing and quality time with their golden retriever Howard.

