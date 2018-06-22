The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing

Getty Images/BACKGRID
by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 2:41 PM
Here's your chance to step in celebrity shoes...well, kind of.
While summer brings plenty of opportunities to wear flip-flops, slides and slip-ons, it's also optimal time to refresh your shoe arsenal. What are the latest trends, as seen on fashion-forward stars? Celebs are finding inspiration in throwbacks, of course. This season's must-have sandals are taking style notes from the ‘70s, ‘90s and even early ‘00s.
For instance, Kim Kardashian West just sat front row at Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2019 show, wearing an electric cargo jacket and—to our surprise—single strap, toe-loop sandals. We're betting Lauren Conrad circa Laguna Beach probably wished she kept her iteration now…
What else is making a comeback? Party platforms, as seen on singer Dua Lipa, and gilded slides, tried and tested on Lucy Hale.
To shop this season's unexpected trends, keep scrolling.
The Disco Era would be proud of the party platforms gracing the Hollywood scene these days. These sandals are high, chunky and oftentimes comes in a textured fabric, like singer Dua Lipa's, or a colorful print. Yes, these are pool party-approved, but please watch your step!
SHOP: Cross Strap Tie Up Platform Heels, $32
SHOP: LAB Textured T-Strap Platform Heels, $158
SHOP: Platform Heeled Sandal, $139.50
Slide sandals have been on-trend for a few years now, but this summer, give your pool variety a gilded makeover. Lucy Hale's crisscross version keeps it simple, but you can embellish, heighten and detail yours as much as you please.
SHOP: Quilted Metallic Leather Slide Sandals, $250
SHOP: Leather Wedges With Crossover Straps, Was $89.90; $59.99
SHOP: Tuscan Slip On Espadrilles, $98
The early 2000s called—they want their shoes back! Kim Kardashian West, however, is not having it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modernized the look by keeping things as minimal as possible and throwing on a chunky heel.
SHOP: Toe Loop Sandals, $80
SHOP: Brittany Asymmetrical Flat Sandal, $198
SHOP: Pau Leather Sandals, $325
