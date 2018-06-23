DJ Khaled's Endless List of Star Collaborators Is Seriously Impressive

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance, iStock
by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 4:00 AM
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance, iStock
Major key alert! When it comes to his discography, DJ Khaledhas worked with the best in the business.
Ever since his debut studio album in 2006, the 42-year-old hip hop star has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music to put out his signature hits. Fast forward more than a decade later, he has amassed a celebrity roster of colleagues few in Hollywood can claim.
For the star, it comes down to maintaining his relationships and wanting the best. "They know I'mma hit a home run. They know I ain't just coming with just a record and I don't want just a feature either," he previously told MTV of his collaborations. "I want the best work."
After a decade producing music, he's reached the top of the charts. His most recent 10th studio album, Grateful, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and went platinum.
Meanwhile, the star is just a day away from one of the biggest nights of his career. On Sunday, he will be the most-nominated artist at this years BET Awards with six nods, including Album of the Year for Grateful and Video of the Year.
While the wait is on to see if Khaled will take home his first BET Award trophy, here's a look at some of the stars who have lent their signature sound to his hit work:
Khaled teamed up with the beloved songstress for the first time on their hit 2017 track, "Wild Thoughts," also featuring Bryson Tiller.
The DJ popped up on the soundtrack for A Wrinkle in Time thanks to the 2018 song he co-wrote and performed with the pop star.
Khaled has worked with the piano man on two tracks, including the 2013 song "Never Surrender," also featuring Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Akon and Anthony Hamilton.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
When it comes to working with the best in hip-hop, this reigning couple of music takes the cake. DJ Khaled has worked with Jay and Bey twice—on "Shining" in 2017 and "Top Off' this year.
Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B
For the triple threat's latest single, Khaled was not only recruited as one of the producers on the hit, but also got the chance to work with Lopez and the hit rap newcomer for the first time.
Like West, Khaled has enlisted the award-winning rapper on five of his tracks, including the 2011 hit "I'm on One."
As his biggest hit to date, "I'm the One" was a result of a megastar collaboration between Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and the Biebs. It went five times platinum in the United States.
Don't forget to tune in to the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET!
James Corden's Carpool Karaoke With Paul McCartney Is an Emotional Drive Down Memory—and Penny!—Lane
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?