Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet were photographed kissing earlier this week in Los Angeles, marking the clearest sign that they are involved romantically, less than a month after reports said they had split after dating for a few months.

The 28-year-old Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress and while the 29-year-old Glee alum and musician—who recently released the single "Carried Away"—were seen in a parking lot containing Airstream trailers. In addition to locking lips, they took selfies, while Overstreet also snapped pics of Watson posing next to one of the vehicles.

Watson wore a white and red printed feminist "Marchin'" T-shirt and black capris, while Overstreet wore a black printed tank top and ripped jeans.

The two were later spotted at a movie theater, a vegan restaurant and a supermarket.