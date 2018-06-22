Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 1:47 PM

Emma Watson, Chord Overstreet

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet were photographed kissing earlier this week in Los Angeles, marking the clearest sign that they are involved romantically, less than a month after reports said they had split after dating for a few months.

The 28-year-old Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress and while the 29-year-old Glee alum and musician—who recently released the single "Carried Away"—were seen in a parking lot containing Airstream trailers. In addition to locking lips, they took selfies, while Overstreet also snapped pics of Watson posing next to one of the vehicles.

Watson wore a white and red printed feminist "Marchin'" T-shirt and black capris, while Overstreet wore a black printed tank top and ripped jeans.

The two were later spotted at a movie theater, a vegan restaurant and a supermarket.

The two had first sparked romance rumors a few months ago, when they were both spotted at a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert in Los Angeles and also seen leaving Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars after-party at the same time. In March, they fueled the rumors when they were photographed walking while holding hands in Los Angeles.

In late May, multiple outlets reported that they broke up.

Neither star has ever commented on the reports or the status of their relationship.

