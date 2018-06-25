How Best Friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams Lean on Each Other Through Thick and Thin

Because that's what these two do. They're simply there for each other. Even before Ledger's tragic passing, Philipps was Williams preferred plus one at award shows, tagging along as the couple attended the 2006 Oscars for their joint project Brokeback Mountain.

And as Williams made her impressive transition from teenage TV standout to perennial Oscar contender, Philipps was there to keep her laughing as they walked through the gauntlet of cameras, revel in her wins (she recently admitted to still having Williams' Golden Globe for My Week With Marilyn in her L.A.-area home) and cheer her up with carbs after losses.

"For the most part, these awards shows, while they are fun, they're high pressure for the people who are nominated, and for those walking the red carpet. You know you're going to be torn asunder if people don't like your outfit or your dress. You're up for an award that you may or may not win. There are all these other factors at play," Philipps explained to Elle. "I think for her, and for me too, to have each other by our sides as we go through this process, and when she's been nominated, or on other red carpets that we've done together, or events, it's just great to have somebody that can be your touchstone for reality. Maybe I'm giving away a secret, but we always try right before we get to one of these red carpets to just look at each other and say, 'Don't forget how lucky we are. This is our life now.'"