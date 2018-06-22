11 Sweet Bridesmaid Gifts for Your Wedding Party

If you're getting married anytime soon, congratulations to you and your boo are in order.

But once the engagement hoopla dies down, then comes the wedding planning, bridesmaids asks and, of course, the big day itself. Yes, you'll being saying your vows, but it's also the time to thank the other important players: your bridesmaids. They've been by your side through your whole bridezilla phase and whatnot, so you better be planning on giving them a pretty sweet gift.

Need some help brainstorming what to give 'em? We got you with these 11 items.

Engraved Flasks

BUY IT: Things Remembered Gold Rounded Flask, $30

Cute Instant Cameras

BUY IT: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $69

Gold Charm Bracelets

BUY IT: EF Collection 14k Gold Diamond Sweetheart Charm Bracelet, $950

Matching Strappy Sandals

BUY IT: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $120

Take Home Jewelry Boxes

BUY IT: Kate Spade Garden Drive Square Jewelry Box, $40

Coordinating Clutches

BUY IT: Deux Lux Box Clutch, $110

Fancy Bottles of Champagne

BUY IT: Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Charlotte Olympia Limited Edition Gift Box 2006, $180

Spanx

BUY IT: Spanx Higher Power Brief, $38

Designer Perfumes

BUY IT: Le Labo Bergamote 22' Eau de Parfum, $184

Delicate Diamond Necklaces

BUY IT: Adina Reyter 14k Gold Three Diamond Necklace, $298

Girly Robes

BUY IT: Yumi Kim Morning Light Floral Robe, $60

It's like a happily ever after for all, you know? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

