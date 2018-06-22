Sarah Hyland Shares Hospital Selfie: "Torn From Work Against My Will"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 12:28 PM

Sarah Hyland shocked fans on Thursday night when she posted on Instagram Stories a selfie showing her sporting a swollen face in a hospital room.

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress said she was admitted on Monday and did not reveal her ailment.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feeling cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," Hyland said in her recent Instagram post. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."

In 2012, Hyland revealed she underwent a kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia, a congenital disorder. In 2017, she said on Twitter, in response to body shamers, that her face is swollen from life-saving medication, noting the popular steroid Prednisone, and that she'd "basically been on bed rest" in recent months and lost a lot of muscle mass.

Up Close: Sarah Hyland's 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland, Hospital

Instagram

Hyland also posted a video taken on Sunday, showing her lying in bed with her dog licking her face.

"She knows I'm not feeling well," she said. "All the kisses in the world, you make Mommy feel better."

"Can't wait to come back to my precious angel princess," the actress wrote. "She's perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times...This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment."

