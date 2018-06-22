Asia Argento Shares a New Photo of Anthony Bourdain 2 Weeks After His Death

Asia Argento is remembering her longtime boyfriend Anthony Bourdain two weeks after his tragic death.

The actress and activist took to social media on Friday to share a throwback photo with the acclaimed chef, captioning the selfie, "Two weeks without you." The couple appears to be out enjoying the water together in the tribute post.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time.