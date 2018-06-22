Asia Argento Shares a New Photo of Anthony Bourdain 2 Weeks After His Death

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 12:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Asia Argento is remembering her longtime boyfriend Anthony Bourdain two weeks after his tragic death.

The actress and activist took to social media on Friday to share a throwback photo with the acclaimed chef, captioning the selfie, "Two weeks without you." The couple appears to be out enjoying the water together in the tribute post.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time.

Read

Anthony Bourdain Had No Narcotics in His Body at Time of Death

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," the statement continued. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

After news of Bourdain's passing was announced earlier this month, Argento took to social media to mourn his death. "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," Argento wrote. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

One week after his death, Bourdain was cremated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news to E! News on June 13 and added that his family asks that their privacy please be respected.

Earlier today, prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told The New York Times that Bourdain only had a "trace of nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose," in his body at the time of his death.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Apple News , Death , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are "Inseparable" During Night Out With Friends

Shopping: Bridesmaid Gifts

11 Sweet Bridesmaid Gifts for Your Wedding Party

Sarah Hyland, Hospital

Sarah Hyland Shares Hospital Selfie: "Torn From Work Against My Will"

Clarissa Explains It All, Melissa Joan Hart

Which Nickelodeon Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

TV Scoop Awards, Best New Show/Most anticipated show

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best New Show and Most Anticipated New Show

Mandy Moore, Architectural Digest

Inside Mandy Moore's California Dream Home

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids "Have No Clue" She's Famous

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.