Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids "Have No Clue" She's Famous

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian might be one of the most famous celebrities in the world, but to her kids, she's just a mom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about fame and family life in a new interview with journalist Sam Rubin for ITV's This Morning, and explained that her kids don't know that she's a celebrity. Looking back at how her life has changed over the past 12 years and how her level of stardom has grown, Kim said that fame can be "pretty intense."

But, not when she's at home with her and Kanye West's three children, North West, 5, Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, born in January.

Read

Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First time Since 2016 Robbery

"It's pretty intense, but like at home I'm not known," Kim told Rubin, who is also a KTLA 5 Morning News anchor. "Like my kids have no clue what's going on. So, I don't really feel it, I spend most of my time at home, so, I mean, obviously I get it, I know it."

Kim went on to add, "Me and my family, we do talk about it, how crazy just our life has been over the past decade and we're so grateful and we're so appreciative and I mean, we're still exactly the same."

When asked about the fights and the drama fans see on KUWTK, Kim confirmed it's all real.

"I think if anything we try to tone it down for the cameras because we don't wanna look crazy and I just couldn't control myself this season," Kim dished. What's making her crazy this season? "Kourtney."

As the interview was wrapping up, the E! star also revealed that she doesn't take selfies anymore. "You know, I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them," Kim shared.

See her explain why in the video above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News
Latest News
Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes Performed Onstage Together and It Was as Magical as it Sounds

Taraji P. Henson, 2018, Emmy Awards

Taraji P. Henson Wants to "Eradicate" the Stigma Against Mental Health

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA, Couples

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell "Can't Wait" to Meet Her Baby as She Shares a Picture of Her Sonogram

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Lili Reinhart and More Celebrities Join #WhyIDidn'tReport Movement

Cardi B, Milan Fashion Week

Cardi B Is Back With a Roar at First Event Appearance Since Nicki Minaj Fight

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kristin Cavallari Is Excited for The Hills Reboot and Very Cavallari Season 2

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams

Serena Williams Says She and Meghan Markle Have Been "Relying on Each Other A Lot Lately"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.