Luke Cage's Alfre Woodard on Mariah's Ascension to Harlem's Throne in Season 2: ''Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown''

The new season introduces a pair of new characters lifted from the comic books, both of whom have some surprising ties to Mariah that are revealed along the way during the season. (No spoilers here!) Gabrielle Dennis joins the show as Tilda Johnson, a local doctor who runs her own homeopathic remedy store. And as Dennis revealed, while Tilda tries to stay out the trouble that naturally comes with being associated with the world of Luke Cage in any way, it keeps finding its way to her.

"It's kind of that world where you're new to town, you're new in this space, and you're trying to find your lane and find your way. And Tilda tries her hardest to kind of keep her head above water and keep away from the trouble, but the trouble keeps finding its way to the doorstep of Mother's Touch, the business that she owns," Dennis said. "But I think what's great and what people appreciate on this, her journey, is watching her grow as a woman. Watching her grow as this human being into finding an inner strength that has always been there. I feel like it's that Kendrick Lamar song, it's in her DNA. There's things about her that she's learning along the way that eventually leads her to a big decision that she has to make by the end of the season."