Adam Rippon Skates Nude for ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue

It's Adam Rippon like you've never seen him before.

The 28-year-old Olympic figure skater and medalist, who became a fan-favorite athlete during the 2018 Winter Olympics, poses nude for ESPN the Magazine's annual Body issue.

Several behind-the-scenes images were released on Thursday. The issue will hit newsstands on June 29. In one photo, he actually skates naked while wearing his skates. In another, he poses and stretches his muscles.

"I couldn't have done this [shoot] while I was in the closet," Rippon, who came out as gay in 2015, was quoted as telling the magazine. "I think that, with my experience of coming out, I felt so liberated in so many ways."

"I don't want to say I'll never be in this shape again, but I'll never be in this shape," he said. "I'll be in another shape. This is a milestone of all the work it took me to get to the point to be an Olympic medal-winning figure skater."