Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Date Night at Elite London Club During Tour Break

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 9:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jay Z, Beyonce

BACKGRID

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent part of their time off from their On the Run II tour hobnobbing with London's creative elite.

The power couple had a date night at the Arts Club, an arts-oriented members'-only club, located in the city's upscale Mayfair neighborhood. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have visited the venue, whose annual membership rates start from $1,326, in past years. 

Beyoncé wore her hair in a high ponytail and sported a long sleeve black velvet asymmetrical dress, black feather stiletto sandals and sunglasses. Jay-Z wore a long black jacket over a matching hoodie and pants, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap—the latter of which is technically not permitted under the club's dress code.

The two arrived after 8 p.m. and left after 2:40 a.m. through a back door, a source told E! News, adding that Jay-Z walked Beyoncé out and helped her get into an awaiting car. Their friends left the restaurant via its front entrance and drove off in another car.

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had performed in London twice last week before traveling to Amsterdam days later. 

Their next concert will take place in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Their date night comes almost a week after they released a surprise joint album, Everything Is Love.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Lili Reinhart and More Celebrities Join #WhyIDidn'tReport Movement

Cardi B, Milan Fashion Week

Cardi B Is Back With a Roar at First Event Appearance Since Nicki Minaj Fight

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kristin Cavallari Is Excited for The Hills Reboot and Very Cavallari Season 2

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams

Serena Williams Says She and Meghan Markle Have Been "Relying on Each Other A Lot Lately"

Kanye West, Saint West

Kanye West and Saint West Throw First Pitches at Cubs-White Sox Game

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Makes Her Runway Debut and Kim Kardashian Is So Proud

Charlie Puth, Halston Sage

Halston Sage and Charlie Puth Show PDA in a Pool Amid Dating Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.