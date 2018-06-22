The Proposal Pulls Second Episode After Contestant Accused of Facilitating Sexual Assault

Just an episode into ABC's newly debuted series, The Proposal, the show has been faced with an off-screen problem.

ABC and Warner Horizon confirmed to E! News that they have decided to pull next Monday's second episode of the reality dating series in light of a newly surfaced allegation against one of the contestants.

"An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week's episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant's appearance on the program, we take it very seriously," ABC and Warner Horizon said in a joint statement to E! News. "ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review."

Early Thursday, Erica Meshke penned a lengthy public Facebook post, in which she initially accused an unnamed man of facilitating her sexual assault, or as she described, a "bait-and-catch horror story."