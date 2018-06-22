Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reunite for Daughter Everly's Class

FANA / BACKGRID
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatumare on the move for their daughter.
The newly split stars were spotted Thursday arriving separately for co-parenting duties for their 5-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. According to one source, it appeared they were taking their little one to a class. The devoted mom and dad were photographed making their way inside the building, Dewan donning a printed off-the-shoulder frock and sandals while her ex opted for a sweater, jean and cap worn backwards.
While it's not entirely clear what exactly they were both in the same place for, Everly's graduation might be the answer.
On Instagram, Dewan revealed it was the youngster's milestone day with a snap of her daughter's adorable artwork. "Graduation day," the famous mom captioned the sweet shot. Having turned 5 years old in late May, it seems she is graduating pre-kindergarten.
According to Everly's adorable arts and crafts, her favorite color is purple and she wants to be a ballerina when she grows up—a fitting aspiration considering her famous dancer parents.
The mother and daughter duo also celebrated the special occasion with a little pampering.
The World of Dance host shared photos of the ladies getting manicures and the colorful results.
Two months since they unexpectedly announced their split after nearly nine years of marriage, Dewan and Tatum appear to be sticking by what they told the public in April: that they are still a family and will always be "loving, dedicated parents to Everly."
As they continue to be the epitome of amicable in the spotlight, Dewan has said they're adjusting to a new kind of "flow" as co-parents.
"[It's] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We're just getting used to it," she previously told HarpersBazaar.com.
"We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other."