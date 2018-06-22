Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reunite for Daughter Everly's Class

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatumare on the move for their daughter.

The newly split stars were spotted Thursday arriving separately for co-parenting duties for their 5-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. According to one source, it appeared they were taking their little one to a class. The devoted mom and dad were photographed making their way inside the building, Dewan donning a printed off-the-shoulder frock and sandals while her ex opted for a sweater, jean and cap worn backwards.

While it's not entirely clear what exactly they were both in the same place for, Everly's graduation might be the answer.