EXCLUSIVE!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Share a Kiss During Dinner Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

PDA alert!

Multiple outlets reported two weeks ago that Jennifer Lawrence and New York art dealer Cooke Maroney were dating, after they were spotted walking together in New York City. The two have not commented.

On Thursday night, the 27-year-old Oscar winner and the 33-year-old were photographed sharing a kiss while on a candlelit dinner date at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. A source told E! News that the two dined for about three hours and appeared to be "totally into each other."

Both dressed casually; Lawrence wore a white flowing V-neck top, jeans and black open toe stiletto mules, while he wore a dark sweatshirt, matching pants and sneakers.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Earlier on Thursday, Lawrence and Maroney were also spotted walking together arm-in-arm in New York City.

Lawrence had said on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM in February that she was not in a relationship. The interview took place about three months after she and Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in mother!, had broken up after a year of dating.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Lili Reinhart and More Celebrities Join #WhyIDidn'tReport Movement

Cardi B, Milan Fashion Week

Cardi B Is Back With a Roar at First Event Appearance Since Nicki Minaj Fight

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kristin Cavallari Is Excited for The Hills Reboot and Very Cavallari Season 2

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams

Serena Williams Says She and Meghan Markle Have Been "Relying on Each Other A Lot Lately"

Kanye West, Saint West

Kanye West and Saint West Throw First Pitches at Cubs-White Sox Game

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Makes Her Runway Debut and Kim Kardashian Is So Proud

Charlie Puth, Halston Sage

Halston Sage and Charlie Puth Show PDA in a Pool Amid Dating Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.