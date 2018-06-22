Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Share a Kiss During Dinner Date

PDA alert!

Multiple outlets reported two weeks ago that Jennifer Lawrence and New York art dealer Cooke Maroney were dating, after they were spotted walking together in New York City. The two have not commented.

On Thursday night, the 27-year-old Oscar winner and the 33-year-old were photographed sharing a kiss while on a candlelit dinner date at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. A source told E! News that the two dined for about three hours and appeared to be "totally into each other."

Both dressed casually; Lawrence wore a white flowing V-neck top, jeans and black open toe stiletto mules, while he wore a dark sweatshirt, matching pants and sneakers.