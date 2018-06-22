Timeless Canceled Again by NBC—But It Might Not Be the End

History is repeating itself.

After a few weeks of uncertainty, NBC has made the decision to cancel Timeless after two seasons...just one year after canceling and uncanceling the time-traveling drama.

Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, and Malcolm Barrett starred in the show, which wrapped its two-season run in May, with fans immediately starting social media campaigns to get the show renewed for a third season.

After its cancellation, co-creator Shawn Ryan took to Twitter to sound off on the news, and weighed in on the possibility of a TV movie to wrap up the series' story. (EW reports there have been talks of a movie, but no concrete plans have been made.)