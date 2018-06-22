XXXTentacion's Mom Hints His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Was XXXTentacion set to become a dad?

The rapper was shot dead outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida on Monday. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was 20.

On Thursday, a first trimester, 8-week sonogram was posted on his official Twitter page, with the caption, "baby jah ♥ the legacy lives on." It was also posted on his Instagram, with the caption, "baby jah...#longlivejahseh," and on an Instagram page that appears to belong to his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, with the caption, "He left us a final gift."

On Wednesday, XXXTentacion's Twitter page featured a post published on his mom's behalf, which read, "Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh's final wish. More details soon."

People quoted a source as saying that XXXTentacion was expecting a baby with his girlfriend at the time of his death, although it is unclear if he knew she was pregnant before the shooting. Her name was not made public.

At the time of the shooting, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting pregnant then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala in 2016, the outlet said, adding that neither she nor XXXTentacion have publicly addressed the pregnancy since the alleged assault or announced if the child was born.

