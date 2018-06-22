Did Sophie Turner Spoil Game of Thrones With a Tattoo?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 7:23 AM
No, Sophie Turner did not spoil the last season of Game of Thrones with a tattoo. It's just some new ink.
Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy series, revealed her new tattoo of a direwolf along with the quote, "The pack survives," and ignited rampant speculation about what this means for the end of Game of Thrones. Turner set the record straight on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
"People were mad and crazy because they thought you were giving away the final spoiler to the final season," host James Corden said to the actress.
But that's not the case.
"When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away," Turner said. "But I wasn't! It's just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive."
So, the Starks aren't out of the woods just yet.
"It's just a moral that I like to live by," Turner explained.
Game of Thrones is wrapping up production on its final season now and the cast members have been looking back on their time on the series based on the books by George R.R. Martin. Turner's costar Emilia Clarke recently took to Instagram to say farewell to the show.
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote on Instagram. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
Game of Thrones is ending, but HBO is looking to stay in the business of Westeros. The cable channel ordered a prequel spinoff to pilot. The script penned by Jane Goldman and Martin takes place way before the events in Game of Thrones. Think thousands of years before. Look for the origins of the White Walkers and the mysteries of the East. "It's not the story we think we know," HBO's logline reads.
See if the pack does survive when Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final season in 2019.
