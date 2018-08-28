Will The Conners Kill Off Roseanne Conner?

What's Roseanne without Roseanne Barr? It's The Conners, at least that's the working title for the new "spinoff" ABC is working on of Roseanne.

The network canceled the revived comedy after one season following a racist tweet shot off by Barr. Barr apologized for the tweet directed at former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, but the latest controversy was the final now in the coffin for the outspoken star.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC boss Channing Dungey said in a statement in May.